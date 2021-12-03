India takes on New Zealand in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 03 onwards. The series opener at Kanpur ended in a draw and now both the teams will be looking to win the series decider. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch Wankhede will have. Meanwhile, home side will be boosted by the return of regular captain Virat Kohli. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs New Zealand but will IND vs NZ 2nd Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or Doordarshan Network? Find out more on it below. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Mumbai.

With Virat Kohli back in the side, either Ajinkya Rahane or Mayank Agarwal are likely to be dropped. Shreyas Iyer had a fabulous debut in Kanpur and thus he retains his position in the playing XI. It will be interesting to see if India make any other change or not.

Is IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 will not be live on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 in Mumbai.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 2nd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

