IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The ongoing West Indies tour of India has reached its final stage, as IND vs WI 2nd Test 20245 commences on October 10. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and will commence at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). India national cricket team heads into the second and final Test of the two-match series with an unassailable 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series in India, but will IND vs WI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on the Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the India vs West Indies viewing option. When is IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview

The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 witnessed Shubman Gill and Co notch up a comfortable and dominant win over Roston Chase's men, who suffered an innings and 140 runs defeat, and thus went 0-1 behind. The likes of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, slamming centuries respectively. In the bowling, it was the combined efforts of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Jadeja, ensured West Indies barely crossed the 300-run margin in both innings combined. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs West Indies Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Is IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs West Indies Test Series 2025, and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. Interestingly, IND vs WI 2025 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

