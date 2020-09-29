Ishan Kishan set Dubai alight with a powerful knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 match on September 28 (Monday). Kishan, who was playing his first match in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13, smashed 99 off 58 deliveries to help the defending champions tie the match after they were left reeling on 78-4 at one stage in their 202-run chase. Kishan’s marvellous innings earned him enormous praise online and among those many congratulating him was his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia, who might have confirmed their relationship with her post. RCB vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

Kishan came into the Mumbai Indians playing XI as a replacement for the unfit Saurabh Tiwary. But the 22-year-old, playing his first match of IPL 2020, showed little rust and scored a magnificent 99 runs and almost took his side to victory. Fans were left shocked after Mumbai Indians left him out of the playing XI for their IPL 2020 opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and many caused an uproar on social media after a defeat. Rohit Sharma Explains Why Ishan Kishan Didn’t Bat in Super Over During RCB vs MI Match in Dream11 IPL 2020.

He was finally included in the playing XI after Saurabh Tiwary failed his fitness test ahead of the RCB vs MI match. Kishan came into bat after the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav for a two-ball duck in the third over with Mumbai Indians reeling at 16/2 chasing 202 to win. Kishan soon watched both Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya fall at the other end inside the first 12 overs. Mumbai Indians were left to chase 123 from 46 deliveries and Kieron Pollard was new to the crease.

The 22-year-old, who had until then struggled to time the innings and play the big shots took the mantle of finding the boundaries. He shared a remarkable 119-run partnership with Pollard in just 51 deliveries and left themselves needing 19 runs in the final over. Kishan smashed Isuru Udana for two consecutive sixes to bring down the equation to 5 from 2 deliveries but fell trying to smash a third six. He was dismissed for 99 runs with nine massive sixes and two fours.

Aditi Hundia Praises Ishan Kishan

Aditi Hundia Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Many praised him online for his magnificent knock. Aditi Hundia, who won Miss Supranational India 2018, praised the youngster on her Instagram story. She wrote, “I am so proud of you baby” along with a video of Kishan walking back after getting out on 99 runs.

Meanwhile, Kishan and Pollard devastating batting went in vain as RCB clinched the match in the super over and recorded their second win in IPL 2020. Both Kishan and Pollard helped Mumbai Indians tie the match but the defending champions could only make seven runs in the super over and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers took RCB home.

