An illustrious feat is waiting for Ishant Sharma in the third India vs England Test at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. After getting a confirmed spot in the playing XI, the veteran bowler will become only the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches for India. Making his Test debut way back in May 2007, the tall and lanky pacer has been a real workhorse for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. Despite seeing many ups and downs sustaining several injuries, Ishant never failed to give his 100 percent on the field. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021: Rohit Sharma Expects Motera Stadium’s New Wicket To Help Spinners.

He burst onto the scenes in 2007 with his ability to set the speed gun on fire. While many backed the then 17-year-old to rewrite the record books, injuries and dip in form came in the pacer’s way. His place in the side was also questioned at times when Sharma didn’t pick many wickets. However, former skipper MS Dhoni and even current captain Virat Kohli never lost their faith in Ishant, and the pacer didn’t disappoint. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 3rd Test 2021.

He kept getting better with time, and his performances in the past few years have been scintillating. Thanks to his accurate and disciplined bowling style, Ishant took five-wicket hauls in England, India, New Zealand and West Indies in the last couple of years. He also showed resilience with the bat to rescue India on many occasions.

So far, Ishant has 302 wickets in 92 Test matches with the help of 11 five-wicket hauls. With being 32, a lot of cricket is indeed left in the pacer, and it would be interesting to see how far he’ll go.

Meanwhile, stakes are incredibly high in the upcoming contest. The four-match series is currently poised at 1-1, and the winner of the upcoming contest would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Moreover, the loser of the game would also get knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. The third encounter, a Day-Night Test, gets underway on February 24 (Thursday) at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

