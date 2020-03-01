Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL vs KK on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Dawid Malan of Islamabad United (Photo Credits: @dmalan29/Twitter)

Islamabad United will lock horns with Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019-20. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 1 (Sunday). Both the sides haven’t enjoyed a great outing in the ongoing championship and will to cause a turnaround in the upcoming clash. With two wins from five games, Islamabad United are placed third in the team standings with 5 points while Karachi Kings are placed in the second-last position with two points. Meanwhile, one can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of ISL vs KK match. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Skipper Shadab Khan has led the Islamabad side from the front and has delivered with both bat and the ball. Other than him, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro have also shown good form for their side and will aim to put on a significant performance in the upcoming match. Speaking of Karachi Kings, Babar Azam will have to go back to his prime in order to change the fortunes of his side. While veterans like Imad Wasim and Alex Hales will have to step up in the forthcoming encounter.

When to Watch Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match in PSL 2020 will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 1, 2020 (Sunday). The game will start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match will be available live on DSport as they are the official broadcasters of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between United and Gladiators.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Match?

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings live streaming will be available on cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Karachi Kings’ last match was again Multan Sultans in which they were outplayed in all the three departments and lost the game by 52 runs. On the other hand, Islamabad’s last battle was against Peshwar Zalmi which got washed out due to rain.