Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL vs PES on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Peshawar Zalmi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will see Islamabad United battling out with Peshawar Zalmi. The match will be played on February 29 (Sunday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The journey of both the sides in the ongoing league has been somewhat similar and thus, an exciting match seems to be set on the cards. Well, the Darren Sammy-led Peshawar are coming off a victory from the last game and will aim to carry the momentum forward. On the other hand, the Islamabad-based side are coming from a loss and will eye to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of ISL vs PES match. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

The opening pair of Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton looked in great touch in the tournament and will again aim to give Peshawar a good start in this game. Other than him Lewis Gregory and Wahab Riaz have been doing well with the ball in hand. For Islamabad United, Dawid Malan and skipper Shadab Khan have been doing well and will aim to extend their good run. Moreover, Proteas ace pacer Dale Steyn will join the Islamabad side from this game onwards which is certainly a great boost for the side.

When to Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The PSL 2020 match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 29, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled timing of 7:30 pm IST and 7:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match in PSL 2020 will be telecasted in DSport as it holds the broadcast rights of the competition in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fan fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

As per the current team standings of the tournament, Islamabad and Peshawar are placed at third and fourth position respectively with four points each. So, Darren Sammy and Co has a great chance to pip their opposition and go to the third spot while a win for Islamabad United might advance them to the second position.