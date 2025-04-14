Abrar Ahmed has been in in-form in the ongoing PSL 2025 as he has scalped six wickets in the two matches played so far and holds the Hanif Mohammad cap. Abrar is well-known for his celebrations after scalping wickets and he brought out a new one after dismissing Mohammad Naeem during Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match. His celebration was a 'no celebration' act which added a twist over his usual send off. Fans loved his new celebration and it went viral on social media. Lahore Qalandars Beat Quetta Gladiators By 79 Runs in PSL 2025; Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Rishad Hossain Shine as Two-Time Champions Register First Win.

Abrar Ahmed Performs Unique 'No Celebration'

