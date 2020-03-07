Jemimah Rodrigues Hilariously Trolls Katy Perry After the Pop Star Asks for the Playing XI for India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final (Watch Video)

Katy Perry With Indian Women's team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Katy Perry will be performing for the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The Australian women’s team will take on Harmanpreet Kaur and women at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow in the finals of the mega-event. Now the ‘Anaconda’ singer met both the teams at the MCG and was seen interacting with them. While talking to the members of the Indian women’s team the pop star went on to ask about the playing XI. India’s Jemimah Rodrigues hilariously trolled the pop star for the query. The members of the team laughingly turned down her request and the incident of the same was shared on the official pages of the ICC Cricket World Cup. India vs Australia Melbourne Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final at MCG.

Replying to Katy Perry's query, Jemimah Rodrigues asked the singer to call her and she will reveal the XI. "You can call me tomorrow, I can tell you," Jemimah said. Katy Perry was also seen posing for a snap alongside the Indian cricket team. India has so far remained unbeaten in the tournament and would be looking to continue their winning streak. The Women in Blue made way into the finals as the semi-final match was called off without a ball being bowled.

Check out the incident of the video below:

Not even @katyperry is allowed to know the India team for tomorrow 😂 #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/b3RQyJG5Wz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

Talking about the weather conditions of the game, the fans can enjoy a full game of cricket as there is no chance of rain. The mercury will hover at aroun16-20 degree Celcius. The match will begin at 12.30 PM IST at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.