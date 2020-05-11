Jofra Archer Picks KL Rahul As the Toughest Batsman to Bowl to in T20 Cricket (Watch Video)

Jofra Archer and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images / IANS)

Jofra Archer has emerged as the spearhead of England’s bowling line-up in the past one year. The right-arm pacer has tormented the best of the batsmen in his short but impressive career and also played a vital role in guiding England to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2019. Recently, however, Archer was asked to name the toughest batsman to bowl to in T20 cricket and he picked KL Rahul. The two-star cricketers have locked horns in International T20Is. However, they have faced each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Rahul has dominated the speedster. KL Rahul Picks Jasprit Bumrah As the Toughest Bowler to Keep To.

"Obviously, KL Rahul. He has got me a couple of times when we played Kings XI Punjab. So, I would definitely go with him. I cannot really put my finger on another one. It's just him who has probably got the better of me most of the times," Archer told Sodhi during an episode of Rajasthan Royals Podcast.

Interestingly, Archer has featured in some of the prominent T20 leagues around the world like Natwest T20 blast and Big Bash League. However, the star pacer feels that no one has troubled him more than Kings XI Punjab opener. In fact, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi also mentioned that Rahul tackled him well earlier this year by using the short boundaries to his advantage.

In the 2019 edition of IPL, Rahul enjoyed a sensational run and was the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 593 runs. With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be able to enjoy the KL Rahul vs Jofra Archer battle in IPL 2020 as the tournament has been postponed indefinitely. However, they still can face each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and will aim to get better of each other.