Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of KAR vs QUE on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators)

An exciting fixture is on the cards as early table leaders Quetta Gladiators take on Karachi Kings in match 6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). Karachi are second in the team standings behind today’s opponents only on the basis of net run-rate. Both teams won the opening game and will look to continue the winning run. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings in PSL 5, can scroll down below. Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Gladiators had the perfect start to their PSL campaign as they defeated Islamabad United on the opening day of the competition by three wickets. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, got the better of Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in their first match of the tournament. Both teams will be looking for a win as a top spot is up for grabs and also a chance to create some gap between the chasing teams – though temporarily.

When to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The sixth match of PSL 2020 will take place between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 23, 2020 (Sunday) and will start at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Gladiators and Kings live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fan fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.