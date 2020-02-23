Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter,Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators)

Karachi Kings (KAR) will take on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in match 6 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. KAR vs QUE match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). This is a top of the table match as the Gladiators are at the top of the team standings while the Kings are second, behind only on the net run-rate. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Fantasy Team tips for Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 5, can scroll down below for more details. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated: Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United Open Account in Team Standings.

Quetta Gladiators got the better of Islamabad United in the tournament opener as the won the game by three wickets and Karachi Kings, on the other hand, defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in their first match of the competition. This will be an exciting match as both teams have some good players in the team and an intense affair could be expected in Karachi. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE) should be your keeper for this match.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You should ideally go for four batsmen in your team and they must be Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR), Ahmed Shehzad (QUE) and Jason Roy (QUE).

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Imad Wasim (KAR) and Ben Cutting (QUE) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Chris Jordan (KAR), Umad Asif (KAR), Fawad Ahmed (QUE) and Sohail Khan (QUE).

Babar Azam should be selected as your captain for this match while Jason Roy can be selected as your vice-captain.