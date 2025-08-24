Kashi Rudras and Lucknow Falcons are locking horns in the 15th match of the UP T20 League 2025. The Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025 match will be held in Lucknow, where the two captains, Karan Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, are expected to battle it out. Kashi Rudras are the table-toppers at the moment, being the only unbeaten side, having four wins in four matches. UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Lucknow Falcons, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold. They won their first and last game, and in the middle won two in a row. While Kashi Rudras enjoy an unbelievably good NRR of +3.163, the Lucknow Falcons are doing fine in the zone too, with +0.253. With both sides playing their fifth match, the pressure is definitely more on Lucknow Falcons, as they hold half the points in as many matches.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Date Sunday, August 24 Time 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Kashi Rudras are gearing up to face Lucknow Falcons in the 15th match of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Sunday, August 24. The Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming online viewing option, read below. Yash Dayal Banned From UPT20 League 2025, RCB and Gorakhpur Lions Pacer To Miss Tournament Due to Sexual Harassments and Rape Allegations.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

