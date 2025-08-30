Kashi Rudras will be battling against Meerut Mavericks in the 27th match of the UP T20 League 2025. Prior to this game, Kashi Rudras are the table toppers in the ongoing competition. The side has 14 points from eight matches, winning seven, and losing just one so far, which was a brutal one against Kanpur Superstars, on August 26, with the deficit being 128 runs. They have however returned to winning ways again, winning their last one against Noida Super Kings by 14 runs. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

Meerut Mavericks are placed second, just below Kashi Rudras in the UP T20 League 2025, making this a table-top affair. The side has been inconsistent lately, losing three of their last five battles. They have a total of eight points from as many matches, with a good NRR of +0.720, making them stand tall at spot two, despite having the same points as the third and fourth sides. The two concerned sides are the only teams with positive NRR ahead of the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 match.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025 Details

Match Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Date Saturday, August 30 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Kashi Rudras are facing Meerut Mavericks in the 27th match of the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Saturday, August 30. The Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming online viewing option, read below. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Kashi Rudras are undoubtedly the favourites in this match.

