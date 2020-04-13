Kevin Pietersen Hails Mohammad Asif As the Best Bowler He has Faced, Says ‘Plenty of Batsmen Would Have Been Happy With His Ban’

Kevin Pietersen Hails Mohammad Asif (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kevin Pietersen will go down as one of the best batsmen to have graced the game and his numbers in international cricket is also staggering. During the course of his illustrious career, the England star faced many prominent bowlers like Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralitharan. However, the bowler who tormented Pietersen the most is former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Asif. Recently, a fan shared a video on Twitter in which the right-arm pacer completely deceived the batsman and dismissed him. When Pietersen came across the video, he remembered the horror of Asif and hailed him as the best bowler he faced while retweeting the clip. Kevin Pietersen Praises Pakistan PM Imran Khan for Leading From Front Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Asif, 37, had all the attributes which are required to pierce the defences of a batsman. Even, many touted him to become one of the greats of the game. However, he faced a seven-year ban in 2011 for being found guilty of being involved in a match-fixing scandal. Even, Pietersen also went on to say that people all across the globe would have been happy with Asif’s ban owing to the bowler’s prowess. “I think there’s plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned! He was the best I faced. I had no idea against him,” wrote Pietersen on the micro-blogging website.

See Tweet:

I think there’s plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned! He was the best I faced! I had no idea against him! https://t.co/AoN2xN2oX1 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 13, 2020

Before getting banned, the right-arm pacer represented Pakistan in 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is in which he scalped 106, 46 and 13 wickets respectively. He also scaled seven five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. He also featured in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he scalped eight wickets from as many while playing for the Deccan Chargers in 2008.