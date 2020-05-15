Kevin Pietersen Reveals Why Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Centuries Record Will Be ‘Difficult’ for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the modern era as he tends to break prominent records more often than not when he steps onto the field. However, one debate which is still hot among the cricket fans is whether he will be able to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 international centuries. Many cricket pundits and experts have presented their opinion of the topic and recently, former England captain Kevin Pietersen also joined the list. According to the veteran, going past Sachin’s tally will be ‘difficult’ for Virat as he plays all forms of cricket. Hence, dealing with injuries will be a great challenge for him. Wasim Akram Doubts Whether Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Many’ Records or Not.

Speaking in an interview to Times Now, Pietersen highlighted the fact that Sachin played international cricket for a whopping 23 years. While, playing for such long might be difficult for the Indian captain. “It’s difficult because of injury and the longevity of Tendulkar’s career,” Pietersen opined on being asked about whether Kohli will breach the record of Sachin’s 100 international centuries.

The 39-year-old further said that Tendulkar had a calm nature and he was quite relaxed on the field too. On the other hand, Virat is quite serious aggressive on the field which could drain an individual. “Tendulkar wasn’t as emotional when he was in the field and he did not carry the same sort of aggressive attitude on the field. He was a lot more relaxed. It depends on how long Virat Kohli continues to play,” he added.

The former batsman also highlighted the fact that Tendulkar only played two formats majority of his career while Kohli regularly features in all three formats including the Indian Premier League (IPL). “Remember, Kohli plays all three forms of the game, plus he plays the IPL. For the majority of Sachin Tendulkar’s career, there was no T20 cricket and there was no IPL. So it all depends on how long Kohli plays for,” Pietersen further added.