In match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, we get to see Kolkata Knight Riders renew their rivalry with IPL’s second-most successful team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the historic Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata on April 23, 2022, Sunday. The Chennai-Kolkata rivalries always offer an exciting matchup for the fans. This upcoming match seems to be one of the mouth-watering encounters. Having mentioned the match info, let us look at how the two teams have fared in their previous games. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Joins JioCinema As Brand Ambassador of IPL 2023.

On the one hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are proving their inconsistent form yet again as the Nitish Rana-led unit is going through a three-match losing streak after having won their previous two games in a row. Their last match ended in loss against Delhi Capitals, who have finally managed to open their accounts in the IPL 2023 season. For the last few matches, KKR have shown that they are heavily reliant on their three in-form batters, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, and, Venkatesh Iyer. The defeat against DC showcased yet again that if those three batters fail, the others also fail. With no one managing to score more than 43, Kolkata was bundled out for 127, thanks to some outstanding bowling efforts from Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on the other hand, are flying high after having registered four wins out of the six games that they played. The MS Dhoni unit is coming into their next game with high confidence after having registered their third win of the season. The Yellow Army’s last game was a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja was sensational again, as his three-wicket haul helped the 2016 champions to a low score. Devon Conway in response, carried on with his good form, smashing 77 runs to seal a CSK win. For Kolkata, they must fire in unison in order to get back to winning ways. For Chennai, they must stick to their plans and things will fall into place automatically. Ravindra Jadeja Fumes at Heinrich Klaasen After He Collides With Him During an Attempt to Take A Catch in CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Kolkata and Chennai have played against each other 27 times, with Chennai dominating the matches with 17 wins and Kolkata coming out as winners nine times, while the other game was a no result.

KKR vs CSK Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Devon Conway (CSK)

Nitish Rana (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Sunil Narine (KKR)

KKR vs CSK Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 23 (Sunday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

KKR vs CSK Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs CSK Match Number 33 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the KKR vs CSK Match Number 33 in India. IPL 2023: 'It Was Like Winning My First Test', Says Sourav Ganguly After Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Secure Their 1st Win of The Season.

KKR vs CSK Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy and Umesh Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

