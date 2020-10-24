Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the 42nd tie of IPL 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details for the match, but before that, let’s have quick look at the preview of the game. The battle for playoffs is on and Kolkata Knight Riders wouldn’t want to loosen their grip from the tournament at least at this juncture. KKR and DC are amongst the top four teams in the IPL 2020. DC is now pushed on number two with 14 points whereas, a win here and KKR would consolidate their position on number four of the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 42.

Eoin Morgan’s men have 10 points in their kitty and a defeat here would simply mean that they get pushed away from the playoffs. Simply because the Sunrisers Hyderabad is on number five with eight points and has the luxury of a better run rate. Thus it would be likely that if KKR loses from here on, they would be out of the final four. Both Hyderabad and KKR need to win the remaining four games for the fourth spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

KKR vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 42 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs DCclash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 42 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

