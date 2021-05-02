Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The KKR vs RCB clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 03, 2021 (Monday). Both sides have had contrasting starts but are heading into this game on the back of damaging defeats. Ahead of the PBKS vs DC, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) between both these sides, key players and mini-battles to watch out for and also the likely playing XI of both teams.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met each other 28 times in the Indian Premier League and the former have the upper hand in the head-to-head record. KKR have won 15 times compared to RCB’s 13 victories.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 30 Key Players

Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell will be the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders in this encounter while the duo of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will play a crucial role for Royal Challengers Bangalore heading into the game.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 30 Mini Battles

Shubman Gill vs Mohammad Siraj will be the battle to watch out for in the KKR vs RCB match while Virat Kohli vs Varun Chakravarthy is another key mini-battle to keep eyes on.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 30 Venue and Match Timing

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (KKR vs RCB) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 03, 2021 (Monday). The match will be an evening clash and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held half an hour before match time.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 30 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (KKR vs RCB) match on Star Sports. The game will be available for live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television in India. Fans searching for how to watch the KKR vs RCB match free live streaming online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Likely Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

