Rinku Singh played one of the greatest knocks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter slammed five consecutive sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans to snatch a miraculous victory. Following this, famous actor Ranveer Singh took to Twitter and praised the KKR batter saying, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya that !?!?!?!" While reacting to this, Rinku Singh replied, "Bass bhagwaan ka chamatkaar tha @RanveerOfficial (Ranveer Singh) bhai". (It was a miracle of God). ‘Big Player Bhai’ Yash Dayal’s Comment on Rinku Singh’s Old Instagram Post Goes Viral After KKR Batsman Smashes GT Bowler for Five Consecutive Sixes.

