Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Harbhajan Singh & Suresh Raina Mourn Death of Pregnant Elephant, CSK Batsman Demands Stern Action Against Culprits

KL Rahul and Suresh Raina have also joined Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal to condemn the death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala. The elephant was fed with pineapples with firecrackers which busted into her mouth and damaged her jaw. A while ago we told you that Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal have condemned the act and now even KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have joined the bandwagon. Chennai Super Kings' batsman Raina has demanded stern action against the culprits from the CM of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Sunil Chhetri Condemns Horrendous Death of Pregnant Elephant, Says ‘Hope Monsters Pay a Hard Price’ (See Post).

While KL Rahul had no words to describe the horrific act and posted a snap of the elephant walking into the river. Suresh Raina not only posted a snap but also had a long caption and one part of the sentence read, “We believed you, You betrayed us.” You can check out the posts of the cricketers below. A while ago, even Sunil Chhetri demanded action.

Another shameful act of Human Cruelty. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal. Severe action must be taken against the culprit by @CMOKerala who fed the cracker filled pineapple to the innocent. We believed you, You betrayed us#RIPHumanity #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FRH6cIatDz — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 3, 2020

KL Rahul

View this post on Instagram 💔 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Jun 3, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

Kuldeep Yadav

The incident in Kerala is extremely saddening. How can we be so cruel? It's time we as a society put an end to these inhumane acts. — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) June 3, 2020

Harbhajan Singh

The last image of the elephant showed that she was seen standing in the middle of the river and then she passed away. A lot of animal lovers have come forward to condemn the act and have been signing petitions which are urging the government to punish the guilty.