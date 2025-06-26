One of the best spinners in current times, Taijul Islam drew level with former captain Shakib Al Hasan's record of most leg-before wickets for Bangaldesh in Test cricket. Taijul managed to get rid of the wicket well-set Lahiru Udara on Day 2 of the ongoing SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 in Colombo to draw level with the legend Shakib. Initially given not out, Bangladesh opted for DRS, where replays suggested the ball would hit the middle-leg stump, and the on-field umpire had to overrule his decision to out, ending Lahiru Udara's handy 40-run knock for Sri Lanka. Interestingly, this is the second time in as many Tests that Islam has gotten the wicket of Lahiru Udara. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Marathon Stand With Centuries From Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim Puts Bangladesh in Control Against Sri Lanka.

Taijul Islam Equals Shakib Al Hasan's Unique Record

Most lbw wickets for 🇧🇩 in test cricket : 57 - Shakib Al Hasan 57 - Taijul Islam 49 - Mehidy Hasan Miraz#BANvSL — KH Naeem 🇧🇩 (@Khnaeem962) June 26, 2025

