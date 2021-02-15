Kings XI Punjab have reportedly changed the franchise name ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players auction. The franchise will be called ‘Punjab Kings XI’ when IPL 2021 begins from the second week of April. There had been speculations about KXIP changing its name ahead of the IPL 2021 players auction although the franchise is yet to make any formal announcement. But reports have suggested the franchise will be called by a new name when the IPL 2021 begins in April. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Purse Details and All Other Things You Need to Know.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, A formal communication about the name change have been made to the BCCI from Kings XI Punjab and the approval has also been obtained. The report further state that the franchise is planning a grand re-launch to announce the change in the team name. The cricket website also revealed that the BCCI in a recent internal communication to the teams addressed the franchise as ‘Punjab Kings’. KXIP IPL 2021 Squad: List of Retained & Released Players by Kings XI Punjab Team Ahead of Auctions.

Kings XI Punjab is co-owned by Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul. The Punjab-based franchise has struggled to perform in recent times and has reached the IPL playoffs only twice in 13 seasons. Their best finish in the IPL came in 2014 when they made it to the final but were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in the title clash. The only other time Kings XI Punjab made the playoffs was in the inaugural 2008 season.

IPL 2021 is expected to begin from the second week of April. Ahead of the new IPL edition, the IPL 2021 players auction will be held in Chennai on February 18. Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse (RS 53.2 Crore) heading into the auction. They have nine slots available (five overseas and four Indians). Punjab released the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Karun Nair and retained only 16 players.

