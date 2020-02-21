Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: @MultanSultans/Twitter)

In the third match of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020), Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans. The PSL 2020 match third will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This will be the first match of the PSL 2020 season in Lahore. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game Dream11 can scroll down get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for LAH vs MUL match. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Dream11 users will have to choose from a variety of players to build their team. Both the sides are loaded with quality players from local and overseas as well. It will be interesting to see what sort of combinations the teams will go with. However, Dream11 allows users to make changes after the toss as well, and users can make changes to their Dream11 team anytime before the first ball is bowled.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – The wicket-keepers of your Dream11 team should be Rohail Nazir (MUL) and Ben Dunk (LAH).

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – We suggest you to go with four batsmen in your Dream11 team for this game. They should be Shan Masood (MUL), James Vince (MUL), Chris Lynn (LAH), and Fakhar Zaman (LAH).

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders from your Dream11 team should be Moeen Ali (MUL) and Shahid Afridi (MUL).

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Junaid Khan (MUL), Haris Rauf (LAH) and Shaheen Afridi (LAH).

Dream11 users playing the Lahore vs Multan game can select Shahid Afridi as their captain. Lahore Qalandars opening batsman Fakhar Zaman can be your vice-captain.