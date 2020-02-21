Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5

Karachi Kings practice session. (Photo Credits: @KarachiKingsARY/Twitter)

The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) moves into the second day. After the PSL 2020 opening ceremony and the tournament opener between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, it is time for a double-header in the Pakistan Super League. In the first match of the day, Karachi Kings will face-off against Peshawar Zalmi. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for KAR vs PES match. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Both the sides are loaded with quality players. The likes of Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tom Banton, Alex Hales and Mohammad Amir will be in action in the Karachi vs Peshawar match. It is going to be a tough decision for fans to leave out some of the quality players.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – The wicket-keepers of your Dream11 team should be Tom Banton (PES) and Kamran Akmal (PES)

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – We suggest you to go with four batsmen in your Dream11 team for this game. They should be Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR), Imam-ul-Haq (PES), and Darren Sammy (PES).

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders from your Dream11 team should be Imad Wasim (KAR) and Liam Dawson (PES).

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Wahab Riaz (PES), Chris Jordan (KAR) and Mohammad Aamir (KAR).

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Banton (PES), Kamran Akmal (PES), Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR), Imam-ul-Haq (PES), Darren Sammy (PES), Imad Wasim (KAR), Liam Dawson (PES), Wahab Riaz (PES), Chris Jordan (KAR) and Mohammad Aamir (KAR).

Dream11 users can select Karachi Kings’ Babar Azam as captain and Peshawar Zalmi’s wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal as the vice-captain.