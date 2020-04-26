Live Cricket Streaming of Taipei T10 League 2020, PCCT United v ICCT Smashers: Get Free Telecast Details of PCU vs ISM With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The fifth match of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will see PCCT United (PCU)battling out with ICCT Smashers (ISM). The game will be played on Sunday (April 26, 2020) at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Both the teams will be playing their first game in the competition and will aim to kick start their campaign with a thumping victory. Nirav Shah will lead the ICCT Smashers in this tournament while Muhammad Mujahid is the captain of PCCT United. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of PSU vs ISM match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

Apart from these two sides, six more teams are participating in the inaugural edition of the tournament. These sides have been divided into groups of two with four teams being in each. After the completion of league-stages, these sides will be ranked from 1 to 8 according to their performances. The top-two will advance to semi-qualifier while the remaining six sides will be further divided into two groups- Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2. From their two more teams will go to semis. Now, let’s focus on the live streaming details of PSU vs ISM match.

When to Watch PCCT United v ICCT Smashers, Taipei T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The match between PCCT United and ICCT Smashers will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. PCU vs ISM match will be played on April 25, 2020 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am (IST) and 1:30 pm (local time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PCCT United v ICCT Smashers, Taipei T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Taipei T10 League 2020 in India. Hence, PCCT United vs ICCT Smashers match will not be telecasted on Television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PCCT United v ICCT Smashers, Taipei T10 League 2020?

Cricket fanatics might not be able to enjoy any matches of the tournament on their TV sets. However, they can switch to online streaming to catch the live-action of the game. To view the live telecast of PCCT United vs ICCT Smashersmatch, one can log in to sportstiger.com or download the SportsTiger app.

Squads:

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.