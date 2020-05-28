Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadine Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs SPB With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Grenadines Divers will face Salt Pond Breakers in the 20th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on Thursday (May 28). The Breakers have enjoyed a sensational run in the tournament as they have won five of their six games and have qualified for the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Divers have won just two of their six games but their hopes advancing to the knock-out stage are still alive. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of GRD vs SPB mach. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Sunil Ambris, who is one of the three marquee players in the tournament, has been the key to success for the breakers. With 221 runs, he is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament and his tally of seven wickets is also the third most by any bowler. On the other hand, Divers’ marquee player Obed McCoy hasn’t performed to his potential and will want to come good in the forthcoming match. Now, let’s focus on live streaming and other details of the match. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers match 20 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The match will take place on May 28 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) or 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

There will be no live telecast for the Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers match as there are no broadcasters available for the Vincy Premier T10 League in India. But fans can still catch the live-action of the tournament on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

The Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be live-streamed on FanCode app as well as on the FanCode website. Meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean Island can follow the match live on SportsMax.

Squads:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.