It is a massive Sunday in the English Premier League with defending champions Liverpool taking on title favourites Manchester City at the Anfield. With Manchester United dropping points again in the league, Pep Guardiola’s men have a chance to get clear in the title race with a win over the Reds. Liverpool have lost twice at home in quick succession and their confidence is a bit shaken. Although a massive game should fire the squad up and act as a motivation to do well. Liverpool have had their fair share of problems with injuries this season which has severely hampered their title charge. On the other hand Manchester City cannot stop winning at the moment, with thirteen victories on the trot which sets up for a great game. LIV vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Manchester City Football Match.

Liverpool will welcome back key players – Sadio Mane and Fabinho in the starting eleven which should help bring balance back in the side. Ozan Kabak has now had few good training sessions with the squad and is in line to make his debut. Jordan Henderson should return to his preferred central midfield role with Thiago and Georginio Wijnaldum for company. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino have been inconsistent this term and need to be on top of their game to help Liverpool beat City.

Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero continue to miss games for Manchester City but their absence has hardly been felt with other players stepping in at the right time. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in particular have been in bright form. Rodri and Bernardo Silva in midfield seem to be always in control allowing Ilkay Gundogan to push up and join attack.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on February 07 (Sunday) at Anfield. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Liverpool may not be able to survive the onslaught from Manchester City and may succumb to their third defeat at home this campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).