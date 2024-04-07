Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 6. KL Rahul and his team would be riding high on confidence after picking up a sensational victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match and will hope to scale their way up the IPL 2024 points table with a victory in this match. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans would hope to bounce back strong and hard from the defeat they suffered at the hands of Punjab Kings at home. Both teams with contrasting fortunes in their previous outings, will look to make it a memorable night at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. But how will the weather turn out to be? LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 21 in Lucknow.

IPL 2024 kickstarted on March 22 in Chennai and fortunately for fans, there have been no game which has had any sort of interferences due to the weather. Fans would hope that there's no rain interference in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected Weather in Lucknow at the time of LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Match (Source: Accuweather)

As per the weather report, there's no sign of any rain threat in this match. The temperature is likely to hover around 26-33 degrees celsius. The humidity levels is set to rise as the match progresses and there might be in the second innings. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted one match so far this season in the IPL and it was a high-scoring one with Lucknow Super Giants batting first and scoring 199/8. With both teams having some quality batters in their rankers, a total of 200 is likely to be competitive on this track, which also has a bit in it for the spinners.

