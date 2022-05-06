The battle for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs is heating up. And now, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match number 53. LSG are comfortably placed on number two on the IPL 2022 points table while KKR are down on eighth spot. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you LSG vs KKR head-to-head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

The KL Rahul-led side have won three back to back matches as they near the IPL 2022 playoffs berth. KKR, on the other hand, found a victory after five consecutive defeats.

LSG vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have never met in the Indian Premier League. So, apparently this will be first meeting between the former champions and newcomers.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 53 Key Players

KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis will be the key players from the Lucknow Super Giants camp to watch out for. In Kolkata Knight Riders camp, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 53 Mini Battles

In the LSG vs KKR game, expect Mohsin Khan vs Nitish Rana battle to spice things up. Also, Umesh Yadav vs KL Rahul match up will be interesting to follow.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 53 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders (LSG vs KKR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 07, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 53 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs KKR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 53 Likely Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

