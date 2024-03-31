Lucknow Super Giants won their first match of the season and did it in front of their home ground, beating Punjab Kings by 21 runs in IPL 2024 on March 30. KL Rahul did not play as a captain, with Nicholas Pooran wearing the skipper's hat, and this match turned out to be a memorable one for fans. One of the main reasons for that was young Mayank Yadav, who making his debut, turned heads with his blistering pace. The right-arm fast bowler clocked a whopping 155.8 kmph, which is the fastest ball in IPL 2024 so far and showcased a lot of promise. On debut, he starred with three wickets as Lucknow Super Giants bounced back from a rough start to restrict Punjab Kings eventually. Ball Hits Spidercam After Being Struck Powerfully by Liam Livingstone During LSG . IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants scored some quick runs upfront before Punjab Kings fought back with the wickets of KL Rahul (15) and Devdutt Padikkal (9). Lucknow lost wickets quite regularly, but the batting unit ensured that that scoring rate did not dip. A 47-run stand between Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock seemed to take Lucknow to a huge total, but once again, the loss of wickets dented that flow. In addition to de Kock's 54, Krunal Pandya's 43* took LSG to the highest score at this ground. For Punjab, Sam Curran (3/28) and Arshdeep Singh (2/30) along with Rahul Chahar (1/42) and Kagiso Rabada (1/38) were also amongst the wickets. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Chasing 200 to win, Punjab Kings could not have asked for a better start, with skipper Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Jonny Bairstow (42) putting on a century-run stand. But Punjab Kings lost wickets after the 10-over mark and eventually fell short of the total despite Liam Livingstone's late fireworks.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Mayank Yadav bowled the fastest ball in IPL 2024, clocking 155.8 kmph

#Lucknow Super Giants registered the highest score in Lucknow -199/8

#Punjab Kings scored 178/5, the highest score in a run-chase in Lucknow

#Nicholas Pooran captained in his first match in IPL

#Shikhar Dhawan scored his 51st IPL fifty

#He also hit 150 IPL sixes

Lucknow Super Giants will hope to keep this momentum going when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 2. Punjab Kings will look to get their IPL 2024 campaign back on track when they face former champions Gujarat Titans on April 4.

