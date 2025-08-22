The 11th match of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UP T20) 2025 edition will see Lucknow Falcons taking on Gaur Gorakhapur Lions. The Lucknow Falcons have started their campaign on a strong note. With two victories in three matches, the Falcons have four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.374. Falcons are sitting in a good position in the UP T20 League 2025 standings and will look for another positive result in their upcoming outing. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated: Lucknow Falcons Jumped to Second Place, Kashi Rudras Retained Top Spot.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign till now. Lions will be looking for consistency as the league moves ahead. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions have managed one win from their games, leaving them with two points and an NRR of -0.787. They need to regroup quickly and put in a much-improved performance in their upcoming clash against the Lucknow Falcons. Meanwhile, fans can find all the information about the Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions match, along with live streaming and telecast details, below.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Date Friday, August 22 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Falcons will take on Gaur Gorakhapur Lions in the 11th match of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Friday, August 22. The Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Noida vs Kashi live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).