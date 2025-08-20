The UPT20 2025 has commenced and the points table has started to take shape. Defending champions Kashi Rudras are off the block quickly and are currently at the top of the table. They are being chased by Lucknow Falcons, who will clash with Kanpur Superstars in their next match. Lucknow Falcons has played two matches in the competition so far and have won one. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led them in the first match which they lost. But they made a strong comeback in the second game beating Rinku Singh-led Meerut Mavericks. Aaradhya Yadav has been in form and smashed a fiery half-century in the last game. Captain Vipraj Nigam also starred with the ball. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated.

Kanpur Superstars, meanwhile, are heavily dependent on captain Sameer Rizvi. He scored runs in the first match but it was not enough for them to win. Even in the second game, Adarsh Singh scored a century but even after that, they fell short. Kanpur will have to look and address their bowling attack They have conceded 200+ totals twice in two games and both times got batted out of the game even before they started the chase. Lucknow Falcons are a star-studded side with a quality bowling attack and only a strong bowling performance from Kanpur can make them competitive.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Date Wednesday, August 20 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Falcons will look to extend their winning run when they take on Kanpur Superstars in UP T20 League 2025 on Wednesday, August 20, which will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars live telecast on Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the NLucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Lucknow Falcons will want important two points to come on level terms with Kashi Rudras.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).