Lucknow Super Giants are a new addition to the Indian Premier League and will play their first season of the competition in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Super Giants enter IPL 2022 mega auction and will be aiming to create a strong team that can challenge for the title in their maiden IPL campaign. At IPL 2022 mega auction 600 players will go under the hammer. Meanwhile, you can find the list of players bought by LSG at the IPL 2022 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants secured three players ahead of the new season in KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi who will form their core for this campaign. LSG entered IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of 52 crore and were one of the most active sides at the bidding wars and landed a number of stars including Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya.

LSG Squad For IPL 2022

LSG Players Bought At IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot

LSG Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG Previous Season Recap: Lucknow Super Giants are one of the two new teams added to the Indian Premier League. IPL 2022 will be their first season in the cash-rich league and they will be hoping to make a strong impression.

