Having shown a lot of promise in their debut season, Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to better their performance in IPL 2023. Led by KL Rahul, the Lucknow-based franchise lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator after having decent and consistent performances all season. They also unearthed some exciting talents in Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan with both these players playing an integral role in their campaign. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who KKR have acquired at the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction.

Lucknow head into the mini-auction with a lot of hope as they have a remaining purse of Rs 23.35 crore. Having released Jason Holder, Lucknow are likely to bid hard for one of the top all-rounders on offer, the likes of which include Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green and also Odean Smith. Plus, an overseas fast bowler might also be on their radar as they have released Dusmantha Chameera.

LSG Full Squad for IPL 2023

LSG Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG Previous Season Recap: The IPL debutants had made it to the playoffs where they were knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator. They have the squad to better their performances

