Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Table-toppers Manchester City are locking horns with Southampton in the upcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (March 10). Although Pep Guardiola’s men are comfortably leading the team standings, they are coming off a 0-2 defeat in the Manchester derby and would look to bounce back. On the other hand, Southampton ended their four-game winless run with a morale-boosting 2-0 win against Sheffield United in their last outing. However, upsetting the Cityzens would be a daunting task for them. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of MCI vs SOU match. Manchester United Beat Manchester City 2–0 in Derby To Claim Bragging Rights.

The hosts will indeed take the field with a lot of confidence as Southampton has just one victory against Manchester City in their last ten meetings. In December last year, the two clubs last locked horns where Pep Guardiola’s men emerge victorious 1-0 thanks to a brilliant goal from Raheem Stirling. Given the recent form of both teams, the result is once again expected to be in Manchester City’s favour. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Southampton match in the Premier League will be played on March 10 (Monday). The game will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Southampton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Southampton match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

