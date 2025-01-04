Rohit Sharma gave an epic response while addressing speculations around his retirement, on the sidelines of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 4. The India national cricket team captain chose to sit out of the IND vs AUS Sydney Test amid his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and a lot has been said about his future in the format. Addressing the retirement talk, Rohit Sharma set the record straight, saying that no one from the outside could dictate his future. Rohit Sharma also threw light on him not playing the Sydney Test. Rohit Sharma Confirms Stance on Retirement Speculations, Says He 'Stood Down' From IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

In an interview with official broadcaster Star Sports conducted during lunch on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test, Rohit Sharma quashed all the talk about his retirement. "Ek banda koi mic leke baitha hai, ya pen leke baitha hai, kya likhta hai, kya bolta hai ussey humara life change nahi hota hai. Humne ye game khela itne saal se, toh ye log nahi decide kar sakte hum kab jaye, hum kab khele ya humey kab bahar baithna chahiye ya kab kaptaani karey. Sensible aadmi hu, matured aadmi hu, do bacche ka baap hu. Toh mere paas thoda sa dimag hai ki mereko life mein kya chahiye," Rohit said. (What is being said by the people sitting with microphones and pens cannot decide our future. We have played the game for so long and they can't decide when we play, sit out or do captaincy. I am sensible and matured man and a father of two. I have the brains and I know what I want in life.) 'Arey Bhai Main Kidhar Ja Nahi Raha Hun' Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Talks After Not Featuring in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Watch Rohit Sharma's Epic Response While Addressing Retirement Speculations

No one can decide my future! ❌ 📹 EXCLUSIVE: @rohitsharma45 sets the record straight on his selfless gesture during the SCG Test. Watch his full interview at 12:30 PM only on Cricket Live!#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 2 | LIVE NOW | #BorderGavaskarTrophy #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/FUjYXx9ebZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

There have been a lot of speculations suggesting Rohit Sharma might have played his last Test match in Melbourne after he opted out of the Sydney Test. Rohit Sharma also said that he is not going to retire anytime soon and also asked the youngsters to step up and earn the captaincy of the India national cricket team.

