Rohit Sharma quashed all the talk around his retirement in an interview on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. After he missed the Sydney Test with Jasprit Bumrah stating that he had 'opted to rest', the Indian captain clarified that this decision had nothing to do with his future. After the interview with the official broadcaster where he clarified that he 'stood down' on the back of poor form in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Rohit was being thanked by the host of the interview when he said, "Arey bhai main kidhar ja nahi raha hun' (Brother, I am not going anywhere). Rohit Sharma, After 'Opting To Rest', Walks Out to the Field; Chats With Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Talks

Jatin Sapru - Thank you, Rohit. Rohit Sharma - Arre bhai, main kidhar bhi nahi ja raha (I'm not going anywhere). Jatin - Thank you for the interview. 🤣👌#RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma #INDvsAUS #Captain pic.twitter.com/bQfjQp9AS0 — Mamta Jaipal  (@ImMD45) January 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma Says He is Not Retiring

‘Mai kidhar jaa nahi raha hun’ 😌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R1LWqiFTCq — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 4, 2025

