In match number 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, third-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on May 12, 2023, Friday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. As things stand at the moment in the IPL, both Mumbai and Gujarat are looking to become the first team to enter the playoffs of IPL 2023. Shivam Dube Completes 1000 Runs in IPL Career, Achieves Feat During CSK vs DC Clash.

For Mumbai Indians, after having a disastrous start to their IPL 2023 campaign, the Rohit Sharma-led side has managed to turn their season around. The five-time IPL winners are nicely placed in the third spot with 12 points in hand. The unit is currently on a winning spree and recently they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore to record their sixth win of the season. Bowling first, Mumbai’s Jason Behrendorff (3 wickets) starred with the ball as they managed to restrict the 2016 IPL finalists to a possible total of 199, despite some brilliant knocks of 65 and 66 from Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Chasing 200, Mumbai’s in-form batters continued their rich vein of form as their vital knocks aided in chasing down the target with minimal worries. Mumbai in their next game would look to secure their seventh win of the tournament as they aim to find a place in the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, after facing a few downs, have once again re-established their authority as they reclaimed the top spot after registering eight wins out of the 11 games. Gujarat in their last game absolutely demolished the opposition with their sparking performance. Batting first, Gujarat batters, Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94) showed his class to propel their side to a gigantic total of 227. When it came down to defending 228, Gujarat bowler Mohit Sharma (4-fer) using his experience totally dismantled the opponent batters to rattle them out for 171. Gujarat in the next game will aim to secure another win as they look to ascertain their place in the playoffs. With the kind of form and performance Gujarat are putting in, it is highly possible that they emerge victorious in the clash against Mumbai. Ambati Rayadu Completes 200 Matches in IPL Career, Achieves Milestone During CSK vs DC 2023 Tie.

MI vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Two matches have been played between Mumbai and Gujarat with both winning equal number of times – i.e. Gujarat one time and Mumbai one time.

MI vs GT Match Number 57 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Jason Behrendorff (MI)

MI vs GT Match Number 57 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill vs Piyush Chawla are two key mini battles to watch out for. MS Dhoni Hits on Deepak Chahar’s Head for Fun After CSK vs DC Toss in IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

MI vs GT Match Number 57 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai, on May 12 (Friday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

MI vs GT Match Number 57 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs GT Match Number 57 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI vs GT Match Number 57 in India.

MI vs GT Match Number 57 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya©, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill

