Mumbai Indians continue their winning streak in the IPL 2024 as they move to the seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table by securing their second victory in the season. MI beat RCB by a big margin of seven wickets with 27 balls remaining at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, RCB put up a total of 196/8 on the board riding on the half-centuries from Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik. Chasing it, MI cruised to the total in just 15.3 over as Surykumar Yadav hit a 17-ball half-century. Rohit Sharma Takes Funny Jibe At Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Says 'Saabash DK, World Cup Khelna Hai' (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. RCB had a poor start as Virat Kohli got dismissed against Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah kept picking wickets despite a resilient fight from Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the middle. He dismissed du Plessis, Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Virat Kohli to scalp a five-wicket haul. Later, Dinesh Karthik hit some big shots and pushed RCB to a decen total.

Chasing it, MI opener Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma took apart the RCB bowling in the powerplay. They only kept amplified the momentum with Ishan Kishan scoring his half-century and later Suryakumar Yadav joining with a 17-ball half-century. At no point MI showed signs of slowing down and chased down the target in just 15.3 overs.

MI vs RCB Stat Highlights:

# Jasprit Bumrah becomes first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul against RCB

# Third fastest chase of 190+ target in IPL with most balls to spare (27 balls)

# Fifth time five 50+ scores in an IPL match (the most)

# Suryakumar Yadav's half-century is the joint second-fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians in the IPL (in 17 balls)

# Jasprit Bumrah now has the most wickets vs RCB in IPL (29*)

# Jasprit Bumrah is now the fourth bowler with two five-wicket haul in the IPL

# 101 against RCB - is the first hundred run opening partnership by the pair of Ishan Kishan & Rohit Sharma in the IPL

# Ishan Kishan now has 100+ sixes for MI

# Ishan Kishan is the fourth batter to complete 100+ sixes for MI

# Jasprit Bumrah now has most three-wicket hauls in the history of IPL (21*)

# Jasprit Bumrah now has best economy rate (5.8) for a pacer in IPL 2024 (min 15 overs)

# Glenn Maxwell now has the joint most ducks in the IPL history (17*)

# Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli the fifth highest time in the IPL (5). Virat Kohli Requests Wankhede Stadium Crowd to Stop Booing Hardik Pandya During MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

What seemed will be a close encounter between two sides ended up being an one sided domination in favour of MI. They will be elated as they have recovered from a poor start and look good at home. On the flipside, for RCB, it was a proper hammering and they have now no margin of error.

