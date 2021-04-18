Mumbai Indians recorded a second successive win in IPL 2021 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Asked to chase 151 runs to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad looked to be cruising at 67/0 in the eighth over when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed hit wicket. From there SRH were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have now lost all three of their matches in IPL 2021 and all three have come batting second after they have failed to chase down totals despite dominating the games with the ball. Take a look at the stat highlights and records from the match. MI vs SRH Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were comfortably placed when Bairstow and David Warner were batting together. The pair stitched 67 runs for the opening wicket before Bairstow was dismissed hit-wicket off Krunal Pandya’s bowling. An over later, Manish Pandey departed. The game really changed when SRH captain Warner was run out by Hardik Pandya with Sunrisers still 61 runs short. They kept losing wickets at frequent intervals and eventually faced a third consecutive defeat. SRH lost their last five wickets for a mere eight runs. Kieron Pollard Smashes Biggest Six of IPL 2021, Scores 105m Six During MI vs SRH Match.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard’s knock and a good start from Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock helped Mumbai Indians post 150/5 on the board. Rohit and De Kock shared 55 runs in the opening six overs before the captain was dismissed by Vijay Shankar, who took 2/19 in 3 overs. De Kock played the role of an anchor at the one end but wickets kept falling at the other end. Pollard then gave Mumbai a great finish with his late onslaught taking Mumbai to a respectable score. Pollard finished unbeaten on 35 from 22 deliveries, which consisted an 105m six. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from the game.

# Kieron Pollard has now smashed 200 sixes in the IPL becoming only the sixth player to reach that mark

# Pollard’s hit of 105m six is the biggest six (by distance) in IPL 2021

# Ishan Kishan played his 100th T20 match

After three successive defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a way to bounce back in IPL 2021 and make themselves count. Mumbai Indians, defending champions and five-time winners, go on top of the IPL points table ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have a game in hand.

