Match number 15 of the ongoing TATA WPL will be played between Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) and UP Warriors Women (UPW-W) on March 18 (Saturday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match will commence at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs UPW-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Mumbai Indians became the first team in the history of the Women's Premier League to qualify for the Play-offs of the inaugural edition. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side registered five wins on the trot and are scheduled to play three more matches in the league stage. To avoid the knockout game and directly progress into the final clash, the Mumbai-based team will eye to continue their winning run. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz placed at number three currently with two wins out of five matches will require to win all of their remaining matches, to end up among the top three teams. Alyssa Healy-led side have lost some close matches in the league stage, with a recent one against Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets. The upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians is very crucial for the UP Warriorz to keep their chances of making it to the next round thriving.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Yastika Bhatia (MI-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) could be our All-rounders.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) could form the bowling attack. MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 15 at Mumbai.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W)

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team MI-W vs UPW-W, while Grace Harris (UPW-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

