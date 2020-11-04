Riding on a sensational batting performance from Sushma Verma and Sune Luus, Velocity beat defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening encounter of Women’s T20 League 2020. Chasing 127 in Sharjah, Velocity got off to the worse possible start with opener Danielle Wyatt dismissed for a duck. They were dented further as Shafali Verma and skipper Mithali Raj also weren’t able to make a significant impact. However, Sushma Verma and Sune Luus weren’t ready to put the guards down as they made a brilliant fight back. The duo added 51 runs for the fourth wicket as Velocity crossed the line with one ball to spare. SUP vs VEL Highlights Women’s T20 Challenge 2020.

Earlier in the day, Velocity skipper Mithali Raj elected to bowl first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after winning the toss. With the track being on the slower side, the decision looked impeccable at first. The likes of Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues went back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers much. However, Chamari Athapaththu joined forces with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and the duo pulled things back for the defending champions. With wickets in hand in the end overs, Supernovas were all set to post a massive total. However, Ekta Bisht turned the tides by running through the opposition’s middle order. As a result, Supernovas posted 126/8, which eventually didn’t prove to be enough.

# Velocity defeat Supernovas by five wickets in the opening game.

# Velocity also go closer to make a place in the finals.

# Supernovas opener Chamari Athapaththu was the highest run-getter in the match, scoring 44.

# Velocity spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three wickets, most for any bowler in the game.

Velocity will like to continue their winning run as they take on Trailblazers in their next match on November 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, the defending champions will meet Trailblazers in the last league-stage game on November 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).