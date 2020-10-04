Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 18. KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami who has been bowling well till now in IPL 2020 has picked up eight wickets so far from four games. Shami is just two wickets away from reaching 50 wickets in IPL. Punjab shares post of Shami nearing 50 wickets ahead of KXIP vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Mohammed Shami has picked 48 wickets so far with best figures of 3/15. KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Mohammed Shami is indeed in the race of purple cap as he currently shares the same amount of equivalent wickets in IPL 2020 with Yuzvendra Chahal from Royal Challengers Bangalore. KXIP lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game as they failed to chase down the target of 192 runs. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not get the start they wanted in IPL 2020 as they are struggling for the win after their defeat in the opening game against Mumbai Indians. CSK lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game as they fell short of seven runs while chasing down the target of 165 runs. Now let us check the post shared by KXIP for Mohammed Shami. KXIP vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 18.

Mohammed Shami Nears 50 Wickets

Kings XI Punjab led by KL Rahul will indeed look forward to getting some momentum back with a win against out of form CSK in their upcoming game of IPL 2020. MS Dhoni and his men will also leave no stone unturned to get back to winning in upcoming KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 match.

