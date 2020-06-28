MS Dhoni has been out of international cricketing action since India’s defeat the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. Such a long absence from the game has raised questions about the former Indian captain’s future with the national team and rumours about his retirement have started to make circles. Amid all the speculations, the 38-year-old is all set to unveil a coaching academy next month. MS Dhoni Turns Farmer, CSK Captain Seen Ploughing Field on a Tractor at His Ranchi Farmhouse (Watch Viral Video).

According to a report from Mumbai Mirror, the World Cup winning Indian captain will launch an online cricket academy on July 2, 2020. The coaching classes will be with the backing of Aarka Sports Pvt Limited. Former South Africa international, Daryll Cullinan has been recruited at the academy’s Director of coaching, while MS Dhoni will be the overall head. MS Dhoni New Look Photo Surfaces on Twitter, Check Out CSK Captain's Latest Beard Style.

‘We have done coaching for coaches and over 200 coaches have benefited already and from July 2, we are starting coaching for players. Our assistance will supplement what they do on the field. Mahi is the overall head and a panel of coaches will impart lessons,’ an Aarka investor told the news publication.

This will be Dhoni’s second academy as the 38-year-old had launched one in Dubai in 2017 but the academy was closed last year as the former Indian skipper couldn’t dedicate all his time to it owning to International commitments.

But on this occasion, Dhoni will have a lot of time on his hand due to the current pandemic and a temporarily halt to cricketing activities, he can dedicate all of his time to the classes. MS Dhoni is yet to professionally coach a team but has been acting as the mentor of Jharkhand’s state team for a while now.

IPL 2020 was supposed to be the tournament where Dhoni made his international comeback, but the future of the competition still undecided due to the coronavirus epidemic. The Chennai Super Kings captain will have to wait a little more to take the field once again.

