MS Dhoni has arrived in Chennai as he begins preparations for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) along with some of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates. CSK took to Twitter and tweeted the picture of Dhoni’s arrival. Soon after CSK captain was spotted in Chennai, his fans stormed Twitter and #DhoniDefinitelyYes started trending on the social networking site. IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Reach Chennai For CSK Camp Which Will Tentatively Start From March 8 or 9 (See Pics & Video).

“Thalai-Vaa! Smile with the Mass(k) on! Super Night!,” tweeted CSK. During the IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when CSK featured in their final game of the season, amid Dhoni’s retirement speculations, the captain cool had said “definitely not” when asked whether it was his last game or not. So fans took inspiration from that and started trending #DhoniDefinitelyYes.

Most awaited pic for me too as i love to watch him playing, Proud MSdian ❤️ #Dhoni #DhoniDefinitelyYes pic.twitter.com/3CdcUBf9m8 — Shesh Narayan Ojha (@sheshnojha) March 3, 2021

CSK for the first time failed to go past the first round in the IPL after the Chennai-based franchise finished seventh on the points table. Meanwhile, CSK’s preparatory camp for the IPL 2021 is likely to begin on March 08 or 09.

