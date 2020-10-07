Ravindra Jadeja and staggering fielding effort are a never-ending love story. Time and again, the southpaw has defied odds and left fans jaw-dropped with his brilliance on the field. On this occasion, it was Sunil Narine who became a victim of Jadeja’s prowess during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Caribbean dasher, who was sent as a pinch hitter, had collected two boundaries and was looking dangerous. He went for another big shot but failed to get the elevation and Jadeja sent him through a pavilion with a brilliant take. KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

The incident took place in the last ball of the 11th over which was bowled by Karn Sharma. The leg-spinner bowled a flighted delivery which invited a big heave from Narine. Though the connection wasn’t proper, the looked set to cross the boundary ropes as no man was placed in the deep mid-wicket boundary. However, Jadeja came flying in and took the diving catch. Just when he found himself going over the boundary ropes, he gently passed the ball to Faf du Plessis who was standing near. Fans were enthralled seeing Jadeja’s exceptional show as social media was filled with praises. Dinesh Karthik Accepts Kieron Pollard’s Break the Beard Challenge.

Watch Video:

Stunning!!

Jadeja took a stunning running catch and passed it to Faf Du Plessis at the end near rope. World's top 2 Fielders contributing for a catch. One of the best catching moments ❤ #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/8etTvKl0Q0 — ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ 🇮🇳 (@Romeo_theboss) October 7, 2020

Sir Jadeja For A Reason!!

Stunner!!

Ravindra Jadeja grabs a stunner near the boundary rope. #KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/mWTIhALIwo — Fake Gandhi (@FakeGandhi_1) October 7, 2020

Exceptional!!

Brilliant!!

BRILLIANT CATCH! 😱 Incredible work from Jadeja in the deep, takes the diving catch, sees the rope coming as he slides and tosses it across to Du Plessis!#KKRvCSK #CSK #jadega pic.twitter.com/BYgryoxLu2 — Live CricVideos™ (@live_cricvideos) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahul Tripathi, who replaced Sunil Narine as opener, played a staggering knock as Kolkata looked all set to pile up a mammoth total. Hence, CSK batsmen have to shine again to register their third win of the season.

