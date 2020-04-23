Rohit Sharma Has ‘No Idea’ About MS Dhoni’s Future in International Cricket, Urges Fans to Ask CSK Captain Directly

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni hasn’t played a professional match since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, the future of the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman still remains a hot topic of debate among cricket fans. On many occasions, several Indian cricketers were also asked about Dhoni’s fate in international cricket. However, no one has been able to give a proper update. Recently, India’s limited over Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who went live on Instagram alongside Harbhajan Singh, said that he is also clueless about the former Indian captain’s future plans and urged his fans to contact Dhoni directly after the lockdown gets over. MS Dhoni Pips Rohit Sharma to Become the Best IPL Captain, CSK Skipper Named as the GOAT!

Rohit said that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain goes out of radar when he is not playing. Thus, anyone, who is concerned about the latter’s future, can visit the latter’s house in Ranchi. “When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi. You can't go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him 'What are you going to do? Will you play or not,” said the 32-year old while talking to Harbhajan Singh.

The Indian opener also said that he hasn’t got any update on Dhoni after the 2019 World Cup and he has no idea about Dhoni’s future. "We don't know what's happening with him. We haven't heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven't heard anything I have no idea," said the right-handed batsman.

The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman was set to make a comeback with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness the blitzes in the T20 extravaganza.