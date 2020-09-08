According to the recently released annual report by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), former Indian skipper MS Dhoni owes the governing council a total of 1,800 Rs. It was understood that the due amount was due to the 18 per cent GST on the recently retired Indian cricketer life membership fee with the association, which is 10,000. The 39-year-old was given a lifetime membership last month. MS Dhoni’s One-Liners Make a Comeback As CSK Hit Nets Ahead of IPL 2020, Captain Cool Says ‘DRS Le Lenge, Chinta Mat Kar' (Watch Video).

With the Chennai Super Kings yet to clear the GST amount on his lifetime membership payment, his ardent fans and some ex-cricketers collected the fee and showed interest to pay the amount on Dhoni’s behalf. Shesh Nath Pathak, former cricketer, alongside MS Dhoni fans and a large number of students, prepared a draft which was eventually turned down by the JSCA. IPL 2020: CSK Captain MS Dhoni and Team Finally Start Practice in UAE (Watch Video).

‘Some school kids and Dhoni's fans collected the money and got a draft made of Rs 1,800. But when I, along with some other people, went to the JSCA office to deposit it, they refused to take it – perhaps on someone’s instructions – and gave an acknowledgement receipt. We were advised we could send it by post,’ Pathak, convener of Ex-Cricketers Association Jamshedpur, was quoted as saying by The Quint.

Sanjay Sahay, JSCA Secretary, revealed the reason as to why the draft was rejected. ‘My permission (to accept the draft) is not needed in this; the permission of the person who is supposed to pay dues (MS Dhoni) is required - that they could deposit the dues on that person's behalf. Isn't it? Otherwise, anyone can come and offer to pay the dues of anyone,’ Sahay said.

When asked if Dhoni has submitted his dues, Sahay said 'I can't tell you that,'. It is understood that a JSCA representative had gone to Dhoni's home in Ranchi to collect the Rs 10,000 life membership fee after the JSCA granted him that status at its AGM on October 31.

