MS Dhoni’s team will Chennai Super Kings will soon take on Mumbai Indians in the first match of the IPL 2020. Now ahead of the IPL 2020 opener, MS Dhoni slammed a towering six in the nets and has left Murali Vijay awestruck. Vijay was at the sidelines when Dhoni slammed that biggie and the manager of the team Russell Radhakrishna asks, “Ball lost?” as the fielder goes to fetch the ball. Murali Vijay then asked Russell "Is it power Russ, is it power.” "I don't know, you tell me," responds Russell. By the end of it, all he was heard saying, “Beautiful timing, bat speed, swing it's gifted. Can't do much better.” Ahead of the IPL 2020, MS Dhoni and his men look in sublime form. IPL 2020 Player Update: MS Dhoni Sweats it Out in the Nets Along With Team Chennai Super Kings (See Pic).

The teams had already started preparing for the IPL 2020 quite a long time ago. But by now, they look quite set in the bio-security bubble as well and the players have also adjusted well with the new normal. The teams have been asked to maintain social distancing with the members of the other squads particularly with the pandemic created due to the COVID-19. Now let’s have a look at the video of the six shared by the official handle of the Chennai Super Kings.

The Chennai Super Kings have lost a couple of players from their squad. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out from the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. The matches will begin from 7.30 pm IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).