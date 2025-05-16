ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Netherlands national cricket team will take on the Scotland national cricket team in the 67th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2023-27. In the ongoing tournament, there have been some exciting and thrilling encounters till now, and more matches are lined up in the coming weeks. The Netherlands and Scotland are sitting in the top half of the points table. Netherlands Beat Scotland By 19 Runs in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27; Max O'Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe Shine in Dutch Victory.

The Dutch side is leading the points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2023-27. The Netherlands have 26 matches in 19 games and have 12 victories to their name. This will be the second game these two sides are facing in this tournament. The Netherlands won the last game by 19 runs, and Scotland will look to take their revenge.

When is Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Netherlands will take on in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Friday, May 16. The NED vs SCO ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht, Netherlands, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below. UAE Women Retire Out All 10 Batters Against Qatar in Rare Move During ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualfier 2025.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth 19 INR to watch the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

